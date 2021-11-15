First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 3,775 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 54,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2,195.8% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 64,709 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.9% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 603,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,537,357,000 after buying an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,934 shares of company stock worth $8,340,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

