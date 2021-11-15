Private Trust Co. NA Buys 470 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $184.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

