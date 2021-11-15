Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after buying an additional 435,324 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.14 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.