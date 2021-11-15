IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 108 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

TMO stock opened at $635.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $643.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $595.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

