IFP Advisors Inc Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $286,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average of $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

