The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.31. The firm has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $1,255,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,815 shares of company stock worth $54,834,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

