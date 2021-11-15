Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $263,120.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SYK stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $264.17. 6,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,702. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 44,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 280,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,036,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

