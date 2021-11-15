Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the October 14th total of 634,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CPUH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compute Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

