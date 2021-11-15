IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. State Street Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

NYSE V opened at $212.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.19 and its 200 day moving average is $230.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

