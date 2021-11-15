Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 860 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 12,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.76 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

