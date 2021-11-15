Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $92,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Oracle stock opened at $93.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

