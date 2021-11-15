Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.96. 4,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,044. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.