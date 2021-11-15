Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SELB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

SELB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,227. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

