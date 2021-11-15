BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE INO.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.55. 39,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.75. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.26. The firm has a market cap of C$310.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

