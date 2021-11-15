LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Philip Morris International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,254,000 after acquiring an additional 658,781 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.