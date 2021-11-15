Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 106,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,944. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.