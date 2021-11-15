First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $403,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.18. The company had a trading volume of 77,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,682. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average is $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,732 shares of company stock worth $129,149,843 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

