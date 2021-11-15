RVW Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $$14.92 during trading on Monday. 19,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,632. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

