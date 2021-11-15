Analysts Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target at $12.00

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 7,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,500. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth $203,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

