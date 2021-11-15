NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce sales of $95.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the lowest is $90.86 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $68.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $305.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 41,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $810.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $16.14.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,020. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

