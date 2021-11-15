Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $112,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN opened at $81.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

