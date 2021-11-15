SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $479,007.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00074321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00095971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,411.76 or 1.00375475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.35 or 0.07128390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,235,667 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

