Typhoon Network Reaches Market Cap of $929,748.33 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $929,748.33 and $19,380.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00074321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00095971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,411.76 or 1.00375475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.35 or 0.07128390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

