Smaugs NFT 1-Day Volume Tops $251,832.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $251,832.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00074321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00095971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,411.76 or 1.00375475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.35 or 0.07128390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

