Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Lam Research by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,222,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $630.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.35. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

