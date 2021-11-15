Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $15.94 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $275.59 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

