Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 307.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.53 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58.

