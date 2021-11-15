Cooper Financial Group Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,758,000. Finally, Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $136,211,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.03. 5,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,725. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $167.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.