iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.23. 5,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,202. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

