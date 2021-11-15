Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,602. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $235.80 and a 1-year high of $323.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.