iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.47. 16,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,874. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

