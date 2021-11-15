Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2,037.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,445,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $144.63. 1,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,316. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.57.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.