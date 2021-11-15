Centric Wealth Management Sells 325 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 27.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $73,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,778. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

