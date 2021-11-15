Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,090 Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.50% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth $755,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRND stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.66. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

