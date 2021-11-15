Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,622. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

