Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.58 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.64. 2,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

