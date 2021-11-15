First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises approximately 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,717. International Paper has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

