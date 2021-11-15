Capital Advantage Inc. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.09. 9,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.