Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.