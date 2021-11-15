CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

COR stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average is $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $171.05. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,498,000 after buying an additional 207,015 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

