Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI remained flat at $$68.39 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

