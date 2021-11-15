Short Interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Declines By 96.4%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the October 14th total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of RCLF stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Monday. 3,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.