Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 5.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 9,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,042,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Get Livent alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.