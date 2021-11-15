Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Down 8.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price was down 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 29,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,546,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $906.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 672,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $4,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

