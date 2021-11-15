AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,921.68

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,921.68 and last traded at $1,917.79, with a volume of 1474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,886.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,710.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,588.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

