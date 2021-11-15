PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 5.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 6,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,001,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,614,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $5,229,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

