Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $50.16. 3,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 560,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Several brokerages have commented on YOU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 186,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.