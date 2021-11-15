Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $44,852.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 97.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00221246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.