Critical Contrast: Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) versus Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 10 0 3.00 Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $99.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.04%. Geron has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 258.31%. Given Geron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 11,518.17 -$404.73 million ($9.69) -6.23 Geron $250,000.00 1,976.77 -$75.62 million ($0.33) -4.65

Geron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.21% -53.48% Geron -26,769.73% -58.33% -42.70%

Summary

Geron beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

