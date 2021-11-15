Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 83 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,645,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,431,000 after acquiring an additional 85,879 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $270.00 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

